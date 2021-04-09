Modern Hebrew Intermediate 1 Sunday

Starts on Sun, Apr 11, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

About this Event

Note: This is a 10-week course that runs every Sunday from 4/11/21 – 6/20/21 @ 10am-12pm PDT. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation 7 days prior to the start time. No class on 5/30.

For those of you interested in deepening your knowledge of Hebrew, this class will dive into verbs in Hifeal and Hitpael forms, as well as Post Office nouns.

Guide: “Hebrew from Scratch: Part 1”. Available on Amazon.

Lessons reviewed: 12-13, and Pessek Zman Gimel.

Tuition $345.

All students are welcome. If you have questions about placement, please contact our Hebrew Director at hebrew@aju.edu.