Modern Hebrew Intermediate 3 Sunday

Starts on Sun, Apr 11, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($345-$355) here.

Note: This is a 10-week course that runs every Sunday from 4/11/21 – 6/20/21 @ 10am-12pm PDT. Upon completed registration, you will receive an email with your Zoom invitation 7 days prior to the start time. No class on 5/30.

This course is for our intermediate Hebrew speakers. We will learn to converse in Hebrew, read and write, learn new verbs in the present tense and past tense infinitive, and construct the state of nouns.

Guide: “Hebrew From Scratch: Part 1,” Lessons 20-22. Available on Amazon.

Tuition $345.

All students are welcome. If you have questions about placement, please contact our Hebrew Director at hebrew@aju.edu.