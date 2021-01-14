Modern Hebrew Intermediate 5 Sunday

Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($340) here.

Beginner students will review past tenses and personal phrases with infinitives.

Note: This is a 10-week course that runs every Sunday from 1/17/21 – 3/21/21 @ 10 am-12 noon Pacific Standard Time. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Mira Rosenthal

For our intermediate Hebrew speakers who want to converse in Hebrew and review the five groups of verbs in present and past tense.

We will use the book “Hebrew from Scratch: Part A” available from Amazon. Students will read “Pesek Zman Vav,” up to the last pages in the book.

Lastly, we will also continue using the book “Hebrew from Scratch: Part B, “Pesek Zman 1,” available from Amazon.

All students are welcome. If you have questions about placement, please contact our Hebrew director at hebrew@aju.edu.

PLEASE REGISTER BY THURSDAY, JANUARY 14TH BY 4PM. AFTER THAT, A LATE FEE OF $10 WILL BE APPLIED.