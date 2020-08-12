More Trouble for Islamic Relief with Sam Westrop

Date and time: Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Islamic Relief, the largest Islamist charity in the world, has a major presence in the United States and Europe. But charity is not its only mission. The Muslim Brotherhood-founded organization is banned in Israel and the United Arab Emirates due to its ties to terrorism; Bangladesh has blocked it from working with Rohingya refugees for similar reasons. When, last month, a British newspaper uncovered virulently anti-Semitic social media posts and glorification of terrorism by an IR leader, it came as no surprise. Can this serve as a wake-up call for other states to follow Israel and the UAE’s lead?

Sam Westrop has headed Islamist Watch since March 2017. He was previously research director at Americans for Peace and Tolerance and ran Stand for Peace, a London-based counter-extremism organization monitoring Islamists. Mr. Westrop is a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute. His writings have appeared in National Review, National Post, and The Hill, and he has appeared on the BBC, Al Jazeera, and Newsmax.