MOROCCO HIGH ATLAS TREK: UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE INFORMATION MEETING
Mideast Streets
Morocco
Atlas Mountains

MOROCCO HIGH ATLAS TREK: UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE INFORMATION MEETING

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2022

Tue, 11 Jan 2022 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Students! This is your chance to find everything you need to know and more about the Morocco high Atlas Trek for Charity

About this event

STUDENTS!

Ever wanted to trek to the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains? Keen to exercise your wanderlust after 2021 stalled travel? We want YOU to join Choose a Challenge to help raise money for charity, taking on THE Morocco Atlas Trek!

Come along to our information meeting at 6pm on the 11th of Janaury to hear from Choose a Challenge about how to get involved in this life-changing challenge.

  • Summit the UK’s three HIGHEST peaks
  • Transferable skills for your CV
  • Raise money for an incredible cause
  • Tick something HUGE off your bucket list

Questions? Get in touch with the team: hello@chooseachallenge.com

Follow up on Instagram: @chooseachallenge_students

