MOROCCO HIGH ATLAS TREK: UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE INFORMATION MEETING
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Register here.
Students! This is your chance to find everything you need to know and more about the Morocco high Atlas Trek for Charity
About this event
STUDENTS!
Ever wanted to trek to the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains? Keen to exercise your wanderlust after 2021 stalled travel? We want YOU to join Choose a Challenge to help raise money for charity, taking on THE Morocco Atlas Trek!
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Come along to our information meeting at 6pm on the 11th of Janaury to hear from Choose a Challenge about how to get involved in this life-changing challenge.
- Summit the UK’s three HIGHEST peaks
- Transferable skills for your CV
- Raise money for an incredible cause
- Tick something HUGE off your bucket list
Questions? Get in touch with the team: hello@chooseachallenge.com
Follow up on Instagram: @chooseachallenge_students