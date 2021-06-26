Mosaic: A World in Motion – Cooking with Chef Naji: Exploring Lebanon

Sat, Jun 26, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Savor the tastes of Lebanese cuisine, as Chef Naji Jabbour shows you how to prepare traditional appetizers of the Arab table.

About this event

The Mosaic caravan heads west on Interstate 80, across the NJ/PA border into Stroudsburg, PA, to stop at the oasis known as Kabob House. We visit with Chef Naji Jabbour, who will take your taste buds on a mouth-watering journey as he shares his delicious family recipes for savory Lebanese appetizers that comprise “mezza,” an assortment of finger foods on the Arab table. Learn about the ingredients, how to prepare them, and get tips that only a master chef knows. The program includes background information on Lebanon, as well as Mosaic’s performance of a theatrical dabke, with choreography by Samara.