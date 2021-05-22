Mosaic: A World in Motion — Egyptian Dances

Sat, May 22, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Travel down the Nile with engaging performances from Mosaic’s own production archives.

About this event

Egypt boasts a 5,000-year-old history of dance. While times certainly have changed, Egyptian dance traditions are some of the most vibrant in the Middle East. May’s episode of Mosaic: A World in Motion takes a closer look at some of those folkloric styles that hold a prominent place in Mosaic’s repertory. Hosts Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Samara Adell, and Adriana Rosa provide history, descriptions, and engaging performances of the dances themselves from Mosaic’s production archives. Don’t miss it!

Made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.