Mosaic: A World in Motion — Enchanting Encore

Sat, Dec 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Series’ finale for “Mosaic: A World in Motion.” You won’t want to miss it.

About this event

Mosaic Dance Theater Company announces the series’ finale for our monthly YouTubeLive program, Mosaic: A World in Motion. Each month since October 2020, your hosts, Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Samara Adell, Adriana Rosa, and special guests, have taken you on a virtual journey exploring the dance, culture, and history from all over the Mediterranean region. Plus, you’ve had front row seats to enjoy signature pieces from MDTC’s expansive video archives. We’ve had a ball creating and bringing these programs to you, but the time has come to say “so long” (at least for now, anyway). In this last episode, we are happy to present some special pieces from our repertory that we saved for the end, an enchanting encore, if you will. And what a line-up for you to enjoy — traditional Egyptian dance, raks sharki, Turkish karsilama, a tale from Ancient Egypt, an Italian folktale, and a Greek myth. You’ll just have to register to see them all.

Made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.