Mosaic: A World in Motion — Raks Sharki: Dance of the East – Part One

Sun, Jul 25, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

An insider’s look at the world of raks sharki, what the world calls “bellydance.”

About this event

Get an insider’s view into the world of Raks Sharki, or what is popularly called, “bellydance.” From its first recorded performance in the 19th century, to the theatrical performances of today, raks sharki has been misunderstood and sometimes maligned, but has never ceased to fascinate. Part One takes you to the golden age of Egyptian cinema and to New York City’s famed 8th Avenue “Greektown” of the 60s. Enjoy photos, film clips, and performances from Mosaic Dance Theater Company’s theatrical archives.

Made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.