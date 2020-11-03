Mount Abbas Hike Round 2

Date, time and place: November 5, 2020, 11 pm to November 7, 2020, 11:45 pm Egypt Standard Time (UTC+2), Saint Catherine, Egypt

More information here.

Our trip to Jabal Abbas and Saint Catherine

Gathering on Thursday, November 5, at 11:00 pm, in Abdel Moneim Riad Square, next to Ramses Hilton, in front of the Go Bus Company

1st day:

Arrive to Saint Catherine in the morning. bathroom & change clothes before starting our hike

number of camels will be provided to carry our bags while walking so we can walk only with our needs (bottle – camera – …) our bags will be delivered to the camp

the beginning of the road to Jabal Abbas – Ain Shekaya – Wadi Zawatin)

Lunch is in the middle of the road

arrive to our camp which is a Bedouin garden and there will be an environmental bath

Preparing dinner and Bedouin stories

2nd day:

Waking up early and breakfast

Climb to the highest peak of Jabal Abbas and the ruins of his palace and see the city of Saint Catherine from the top)

Beginning our hike on the way back to Saint Catherine.

arrival of Saint Catherine, change of clothes, and the heading to Cairo

The average number of walking hours for the first day (5-6 hours) with breaks in between

The average number of walking hours for the second day (6-7 hours) with breaks in between

The price of the trip is 1980 EGP for the Egyptians

For reservations, call us at 01000299948.

The price includes the following: