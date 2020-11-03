Mount Abbas Hike Round 2
Date, time and place: November 5, 2020, 11 pm to November 7, 2020, 11:45 pm Egypt Standard Time (UTC+2), Saint Catherine, Egypt
More information here.
Our trip to Jabal Abbas and Saint Catherine
Gathering on Thursday, November 5, at 11:00 pm, in Abdel Moneim Riad Square, next to Ramses Hilton, in front of the Go Bus Company
1st day:
- Arrive to Saint Catherine in the morning. bathroom & change clothes before starting our hike
- number of camels will be provided to carry our bags while walking so we can walk only with our needs (bottle – camera – …) our bags will be delivered to the camp
- the beginning of the road to Jabal Abbas – Ain Shekaya – Wadi Zawatin)
- Lunch is in the middle of the road
- arrive to our camp which is a Bedouin garden and there will be an environmental bath
- Preparing dinner and Bedouin stories
2nd day:
- Waking up early and breakfast
- Climb to the highest peak of Jabal Abbas and the ruins of his palace and see the city of Saint Catherine from the top)
- Beginning our hike on the way back to Saint Catherine.
- arrival of Saint Catherine, change of clothes, and the heading to Cairo
The average number of walking hours for the first day (5-6 hours) with breaks in between
The average number of walking hours for the second day (6-7 hours) with breaks in between
The price of the trip is 1980 EGP for the Egyptians
For reservations, call us at 01000299948.
The price includes the following:
- All of the above without any charges
- Transportation to and from Cairo with a modern, air-conditioned HiAce mini bus.
- National park tickets
- camping
- Camels to carry bags
- Bedouin guide
- Meals (light breakfast – lunch – dinner on the first day / breakfast and lunch on the second day)
- Guidance and photography