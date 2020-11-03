Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Mount Abbas Hike Round 2
Mideast Streets
hiking
Egypt
Sinai

Mount Abbas Hike Round 2

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2020

Date, time and place: November 5, 2020, 11 pm to November 7, 2020, 11:45 pm Egypt Standard Time (UTC+2), Saint Catherine, Egypt

More information here.

Our trip to Jabal Abbas and Saint Catherine

Gathering on Thursday, November 5, at 11:00 pm, in Abdel Moneim Riad Square, next to Ramses Hilton, in front of the Go Bus Company

1st day:

  • Arrive to Saint Catherine in the morning. bathroom & change clothes before starting our hike
  • number of camels will be provided to carry our bags while walking so we can walk only with our needs (bottle – camera – …) our bags will be delivered to the camp
  • the beginning of the road to Jabal Abbas – Ain Shekaya – Wadi Zawatin)
  • Lunch is in the middle of the road
  • arrive to our camp which is a Bedouin garden and there will be an environmental bath
  • Preparing dinner and Bedouin stories

2nd day:

  • Waking up early and breakfast
  • Climb to the highest peak of Jabal Abbas and the ruins of his palace and see the city of Saint Catherine from the top)
  • Beginning our hike on the way back to Saint Catherine.
  • arrival of Saint Catherine, change of clothes, and the heading to Cairo

The average number of walking hours for the first day (5-6 hours) with breaks in between

The average number of walking hours for the second day (6-7 hours) with breaks in between

The price of the trip is 1980 EGP for the Egyptians

For reservations, call us at 01000299948.

The price includes the following:

  • All of the above without any charges
  • Transportation to and from Cairo with a modern, air-conditioned HiAce mini bus.
  • National park tickets
  • camping
  • Camels to carry bags
  • Bedouin guide
  • Meals (light breakfast – lunch – dinner on the first day / breakfast and lunch on the second day)
  • Guidance and photography
