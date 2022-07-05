Movie and Museum: in memory of Yitzhak Shamir Z”L

Fri, Jul 8, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Lehi Museum, 8 Avraham Stern Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District

Come and join a morning of history, nostalgia, aliyah and duty to the Israeli ideal.

We are happy to invite you to share with us a morning that will be all about history, nostalgia, Aliyah, and duty to the Israeli ideal.

Gvahim is proud to be hosting a special Movie & Museum event at the Lehi Museum in Tel Aviv, with a special screening of the movie “Shamir, His Way.”

Gvahim is putting together this special event as a tribute to Yitzhak Shamir Z”L, the father of our Chairman Emeritus, Yair Shamir, a founding Board Member, and a main partner in the organization of this event.

Yitzhak Shamir, Israel’s 7th Prime Minister, was a lifelong Zionist leader who fought for the Land of Israel and advocated Aliyah & immigration to Israel. He defended the Jewish Diaspora while dedicating himself to protecting Jewish people worldwide. This movie tells his unique and inspiring story through interviews with key figures such as former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, and former heads of Israel’s Secret Agencies such as Ya’akov Peri and Shabtai Shavit. Together with the political and diplomatic outlook, the movie also shares a more personal view of Yitzhak Shamir, the man, through interviews with some of Shamir’s close friends, colleagues, and family members.

Come and join us in celebration of the life and merits of one of Israel’s most renowned leaders!

Event’s program:

10:00 – 10:30 – Gathering and light breakfast for guests

10:30 – 11:30 – Screening of the movie: Shamir, His Way.

11:30 – 12:00 – Q&A panel with Mr. Yair Shamir , former Colonel in the Israeli Air Force, chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries and former Minister of Agriculture, together with the producer and director Igal Lerner

Date: Friday, July 8th, 2022

Time: 10:00-12:30

Location: Lehi Museum – Avraham Stern 8 Tel Aviv

*Free entrance

* RSVP is required.

About the Movie:

Shamir was one of the most consequential yet enigmatic prime ministers of Israel. He was the head of the Lehi underground organization. Years later he served as the head of the most elite and secret unit in Israeli Secret Intelligence Service – the Mossad before entering politics. His actions have impacted the entire Middle East and far beyond it for decades. He was a lifelong Zionist leader who fought for the Land of Israel and advocated Aliyah & immigration to Israel. He defended the Jewish Diaspora, while dedicating himself to protecting Jewish people worldwide. His profound secrets are revealed for the first time in these ground-breaking films.

Shamir, His Way has received Israel’s Prime Minister Award for commemorating the legacy of Yitzhak Shamir. The award was granted during an official ceremony hosted by The Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett and The President of Israel Isaac Herzog.

An official state ceremony will be held in Israel on July 10, 2022 to commemorate 10 years to his passing.

About the Museum:

The Lehi Museum, the home and exhibits of “Lehi” – “Fighters for Israel Freedom” of the 1940’s, is located in the heart of the colorful Tel Aviv neighborhood – Florentine. It is housed in the original building where Abraham “Yair” Stern, the leader of Lehi, was caught and murdered by the British. The evidence at the scene of the murder illustrates the dramatic events that led to Yair’s murder in February of 1942.

The Story of Lehi and its courageous operations against the British rule during the Mandate Period in Eretz Israel are shown on two floors of fascinating exhibits, with articles on display

About Gvahim:

Gvahim, is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration into Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual-based track in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops about the Israeli sectors, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and a 5-week intensive business acceleration program online. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

