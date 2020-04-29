MPP LIVE Virtual Tour with Samar Hussaini

Date and time: May 2, 2020, 1 to 2:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for a LIVE virtual tour as Founder and Executive Director Bshara Nassar and our wonderful docent guide you through the stories of our remarkable people, stories of the Nakba and diaspora, the occupation, our stories of resilience, and our contemporary art exhibit, Art of Palestinian Women. We’ll be joined by Samar Hussaini, whose artwork is featured in our contemporary exhibit.

Born in the United States to Arab parents, Samar Hussaini seeks to visualize the layered challenges and enriching distinction of being a Palestinian-American and at the same time striving to create thought-provoking ideas of dialogue and hope.

“My art is a record of my Palestinian identity and every viewer is part of my achievement.” – Samar Hussaini

Hussaini’s work incorporates layers of symbols and cultural icons connected to her Palestinian heritage, such as the traditional thob, a Palestinian dress which is notable for its embroidered designs; the keffiyeh, a traditional Arab head covering which holds the history of farmer, freedom fighter, and activist; and writings by her father Hatem Hussaini, a political activist and leader who spoke about creating empathy and humanizing Palestinians.

This live tour will be on Zoom. We’ll send you the link to the Zoom meeting after you register!

Donations are welcome: Gifts will go toward our Emergency Fund to enable us to stay in business in these uncertain times.