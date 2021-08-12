Mr. Gaga Movie Screening and Q&A with Director

Sun, Aug 15, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (50 shekels) here.

Online exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed Mr. Gaga followed by a Q&A with Director Tomer Heymann.

Join us for an exclusive online screening of the critically acclaimed Israeli documentary Mr. Gaga, followed by a live-online Q&A with Director Tomer Heymann!

*Note: This event will now be online only!

Online Screening

– Link to stream Mr. Gaga from anywhere! (valid for 72 hours prior to our Q&A session)

-Link to join Q&A session with Director Tomer Heymann over Zoom on Sunday August 15th 2 PM EST / 9 PM IST

*This film is not currently available on Netflix, Amazon or other popular streaming services!

About the Film:

Mr. Gaga is the most viewed documentary in Israel’s history (it was shortlisted for a European Oscar) and tells the story of internationally acclaimed Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin who created the Gaga movement language.

When he was 22, Naharin was invited to perform with the prestigious Martha Graham dance company and attended Julliard and The School of American Ballet simultaneously. He eventually returned to Israel and became the Artistic Director of the Batsheva Dance Company while developing Gaga with his own ensemble.

Eight years in the making, Mr. Gaga traces Ohad Naharin’s artistic roots using personal family footage, intimate rehearsal footage, extensive unseen archive material and stunning dance sequences.

Heymann weaves a captivating tale of what it takes to be a genius, the exhausting toll dance can take on its performers, and finally the beauty that art can bring into this world.

