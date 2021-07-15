MSc Diabetes: University of Warwick – Info Webinar – MENA July 2021

Fri, 16 Jul 2021 10:00 - 11:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register for this live webinar to hear details of our Online Master of Science in Diabetes Care accredited by the University of Warwick.

About this event

We invite you to join this live webinar to hear details of our upcoming enrolment (commencing Oct 2021) of our Online Master of Science in Diabetes Care accredited by the University of Warwick.

Webinar Agenda

Overview of the programme

Sample guest lecture in Diabetes

Programme participant perspective

Q&A

Who should join the webinar

Primary and Secondary Care healthcare professionals caring for patients with diabetes.

Please note there are no CME credits awarded for attending this webinar, it is an information event about this programme.

Time zones:

GMT (Ghana) – 7 AM

West Africa Time (Nigeria) – 8 AM

Central Africa Time (South Africa/Egypt) – 9 AM

East Africa Time (Kenya) – 10 AM

Arabian Standard Time (Qatar/Kuwait/Saudi Arabia) – 10 AM

Gulf Standard Time (United Arab Emirates/Oman) – 11 AM

Pakistan -12 PM

India – 12.30 PM

About the University of Warwick, MSc. in Diabetes Care

This Master of Science in Diabetes Care is a state-of-the-art online medical education program, accredited by the University of Warwick. The programme is delivered through a world-class online delivery by globally recognised diabetes experts. The programme is built on the world’s most advanced medical education platform, accessible anytime and anywhere to best suit your busy lifestyle.

Following successful completion of the Postgraduate Diploma, students will be able to seamlessly progress to the Master of Science.

Ranked 8th in the United Kingdom and 62nd in the World, the University of Warwick is an internationally recognised centre of excellence delivering the highest standards of diabetes education, research, information and materials to improve the quality of diabetes care. Over 14,000 healthcare professionals have received diabetes qualifications from the Medical School at the University of Warwick over the past 18 years.

This program is provided in collaboration with iheed, a next-generation medical education organisation. Studying online with iheed gives you access to world-class medical education on any device at any time. Rich engaging, interactive content, discussion forums, journals and online lectures.

