Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MSc Diabetes: University of Warwick – Info Webinar – MENA July 2021
Mideast Streets
health care
education
Diabetes

MSc Diabetes: University of Warwick – Info Webinar – MENA July 2021

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2021

Fri, 16 Jul 2021 10:00 - 11:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Register for this live webinar to hear details of our Online Master of Science in Diabetes Care accredited by the University of Warwick.

About this event

We invite you to join this live webinar to hear details of our upcoming enrolment (commencing Oct 2021) of our Online Master of Science in Diabetes Care accredited by the University of Warwick.

Webinar Agenda

Overview of the programme

Sample guest lecture in Diabetes

Programme participant perspective

Q&A

Who should join the webinar

Primary and Secondary Care healthcare professionals caring for patients with diabetes.

Please note there are no CME credits awarded for attending this webinar, it is an information event about this programme.

Time zones:

GMT (Ghana) – 7 AM

West Africa Time (Nigeria) – 8 AM

Central Africa Time (South Africa/Egypt) – 9 AM

East Africa Time (Kenya) – 10 AM

Arabian Standard Time (Qatar/Kuwait/Saudi Arabia) – 10 AM

Gulf Standard Time (United Arab Emirates/Oman) – 11 AM

Pakistan -12 PM

India – 12.30 PM

About the University of Warwick, MSc. in Diabetes Care

This Master of Science in Diabetes Care is a state-of-the-art online medical education program, accredited by the University of Warwick. The programme is delivered through a world-class online delivery by globally recognised diabetes experts. The programme is built on the world’s most advanced medical education platform, accessible anytime and anywhere to best suit your busy lifestyle.

Following successful completion of the Postgraduate Diploma, students will be able to seamlessly progress to the Master of Science.

Ranked 8th in the United Kingdom and 62nd in the World, the University of Warwick is an internationally recognised centre of excellence delivering the highest standards of diabetes education, research, information and materials to improve the quality of diabetes care. Over 14,000 healthcare professionals have received diabetes qualifications from the Medical School at the University of Warwick over the past 18 years.

This program is provided in collaboration with iheed, a next-generation medical education organisation. Studying online with iheed gives you access to world-class medical education on any device at any time. Rich engaging, interactive content, discussion forums, journals and online lectures.

Visit our website for more information on this programme.

Details of how to access the webinar will be provided closer to the time.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.