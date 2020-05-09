Donate
Mücahit Poyraz (Turkey) on Cross-Atlantic Quarantine Session 6

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2020

Date and time: Monday, May 25, 2020, 2 to 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Mücahit Poyraz is the next guest musician in CAQS, a free webinar series of music collaborations and conversations from around the world hosted by Cuatro Puntos and held on Zoom.

Mücahit is a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Mardin, Turkey. Mücahit will perform traditional Kurdish music. During this session, you will be able to listen to the live music, chat with Mücahit, and see a quarantine video project Mücahit has prepared with Cuatro Puntos Ensemble. This event will be in English and Turkish.

Mücahit Poyraz, mardin’den bir müzisyen ve çok enstrumantalisttir. Mücahit geleneksel Kürt müziği icra edecek. Bu oturumda Mücahit ile canlı müzik dinleyebilecek, sohbet edilecek. Mücahit’in Cuatro Puntos Ensemble ile hazırladığı karantina video projesini görebileceksiniz.

The free event is hosted through Zoom webinars. Upon registering you will receive an email with a link to join from a computer or phone. If on a phone, you will be prompted to download the Zoom app if you don’t have it already. If on a computer, you can join directly in your browser or in the Zoom app.

The sessions will also be live-streamed on our Facebook page.

Cross Atlantic Quarantine Sessions is a virtual music series that runs for 11 weeks – Monday, April 20 to June 29. Each week features a different musician compiled from Cuatro Puntos’ past and future guest artists from around the world. You’ll have a chance to hear music, talk to musicians and listen to some amazing life stories. Broadcasting live from Iraq, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, Turkey, India, the United States, and more.

