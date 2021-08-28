Protecting Truth During Tension

Mummification: Resurrection of a Lost Art, with Dr Bob Brier
Mummification: Resurrection of a Lost Art, with Dr Bob Brier

08/28/2021

Starts on Sat, 4 Sep 2021 14:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£10) here.

An afternoon with Dr Bob Brier on one of his specialist subjects. Please note that this lecture contains images of a modern mummification.

About this event

Dr Bob Brier is recognised as one of the world’s foremost Egyptologists. As Senior Research Fellow at the CW Post Campus of Long Island University, he conducts pioneering research in mummification practices and has investigated some of the world’s most famous mummies, including Tutankhamun, Vladimir Lenin, Ramesses the Great, Eva Peron (Evita), Marquise Tai (Chinese noblewoman), and the Medici family of Renaissance Italy. In 1994, Dr Brier became the first person in 2,000 years to mummify a human cadaver using the exact techniques of the ancient Egyptians. This research was the subject of a National Geographic TV special titled “Mr Mummy”. He was the host of several award-winning television specials for TLC, including ‘Pyramids, Mummies and Tombs’ and ‘Mummy Detective’. More recently, National Geographic TV presented his research in the documentary ‘Secret of the Great Pyramid’, discussing a new theory of how the Great Pyramid of Giza was built. His research has been featured in such media venues as CNN, 60 Minutes, and The New York Times. His most recent book is Cleopatra’s Needles: The Lost Obelisks of Egypt (Bloomsbury 2016).

UK residents can also book tickets for this event directly through the Society by contacting: treasureregyptscot@gmail.com

Those who bought tickets for this event before its postponement will have their booking carried over and the link sent in the run up to the lecture.

