Music for a Future II: Escape to Safety
Mideast Streets
hip-hop artist
Syria
Fundraiser

Music for a Future II: Escape to Safety

The Media Line Staff
12/29/2020

Starts on Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 3 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Drop in for an evening with Syrian hip-hop artist Assasi and songwriter S6ef, and help build a hopeful future for a special young man!

Syrian hip-hop artist Assasi and singer-songwriter S6ef are teaming up again for this fundraiser livestream concert. Drop in for an evening of music and help us build a hopeful future for a special young man.

Suggested donation of $10; purchase a “ticket” (optional) here on Eventbrite or contribute directly to us on Paypal. Anyone who donates by December 29 will be invited to a Zoom happy hour after the show!

Back in March, you helped us ensure that a wonderful young man in Syria got a temporary reprieve from forced conscription. While safe from the worst violence, he was unfortunately prevented from traveling to a safe location due to the pandemic and severely deteriorating economic circumstances.

With less than two months of draft exemption remaining, time is running out to secure this young man’s future. Enjoy an evening of Arabic hip-hop and acoustic magic while offering him the chance to earn a living, free of coercion. Laughs, tears, and great tunes anticipated!

Connect with the artists and other attendees on Facebook!

Our fundraising thermometer is live and will be updated as donations come in!

About the artists

Assasi and S6ef met in Beirut, Lebanon in 2013, sparking a lifelong partnership in music and love. Assasi creates Arabic-language hip-hop fusion steeped in rich cultural tradition of his home city, Aleppo, and shaped by his continent-hopping journey as a Syrian artist in exile. S6ef is a Maine native whose travels in East Africa and the Middle East brought her back home to songwriting and performing as a vocalist and solo acoustic artist.

