Muslim Arts and Culture Festival 2021: Hello from Scotland

Sat, 12 Jun 2021 12:00 - 15:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Welcome to MACFEST Scotland, in partnership with Active Life Club, Glasgow.

About this event

Hello from Glasgow, Scotland.!

We are delighted to partner with Active Life Club, to celebrate arts and cultural heritage of the Scottish Muslim diaspora and creativity of the youth.

The club welcomes you to Glasgow, in Scotland for a virtual visit. We thrive on this slogan, “people make Glasgow”.

Scotland is well known for its hospitality, cultural diversity, and vibrancy. This event will showcase, the importance of “All Different, But United”.

Young people are at the heart of active citizenship, learning, educating, and preserving cultural values. We will showcase and enchant you with arts activities, poetry, comedy, and cultural performances.

Host: Raza Sadiq, Founder/Chairperson Active Life Club, Glasgow, Scotland.

Chief Guest: TBC