Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6 to 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Our first-ever Muslim Women in Tech event of 2021!

About this Event

Join us as we explore the careers of some amazing Muslim women who have excelled in tech. These range from Software Engineer, Computer Science, Director of Engineering, Data Analyst and many others.

Speakers are:

Humayra Hanif – Senior Software Engineer

Rahma Javed – Director of Engineering Deliveroo

Nina Nduwayo – Senior Data analyst (Station10)

Yasmin Ali – DevOps Engineer

Yasmin Abedin – Medic and Computer Scientist (UCL)

Rabbia Tul-Zohra- Android Developer (BBC)

Idman Hussein – Software Engineer (Black Codher)

*Open to everyone*

You will be able to join the event via a zoom link or our live stream.