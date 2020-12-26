Muslims in the UK (Short Course)

Tue, 12 Jan 2021 09:30 - Tue, 9 Feb 2021 11:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

4-day short course on 12, 19, and 26 January, 2 February 2021, 9:30-11:30.

Muslims have been present in the UK in sizeable numbers since the 1960s. Many are born here living their whole lives as British citizens, others arrived yesterday. Muslims can be found in all walks of life and the diversity of Muslim backgrounds when it comes to ethnicity, theology, language is vast. Still, there are ways to generalise. This course will address, among other things, the history and diversity of Muslims in the UK, the discussion about integration, radicalisation, securitisation, gender and Sharia. The aim is to give participants an in-depth introduction and tools to critically understand discussions about Muslims.

The course has the ambition to approach the topic in straightforward, pragmatic and realistic ways. Based on scholarship and previous experience of holding courses for police, health workers, teachers and politicians, Professors Jonas Otterbeck and Philip Wood will convene the course.

Download Course Structure.

Course Convenors:

Jonas Otterbeck: Professor of Islamic Studies at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations and a leading scholar in the Muslims in Europe research. Among his many books are Muslim in Western Europe. 4 ed. (with J. Nielsen) (2016), The Awakening of Islamic Pop (out in 2021) and articles in journals like Ethnic and Racial Studies and Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies. He has taught at International Migration and Ethnical Relations, Malmoe University, Sweden.

Philip Wood: Professor of History at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations. He has written on the histories of religious minorities in the caliphate and on the experience of Muslims as minorities in Britain. Together with Professor Leif Stenberg, he is currently editing a volume on the Politics of Islamic Studies and he is also editing a second volume on Muslim and Non-Muslim Religious Minorities in the Abbasid Caliphate. His third monograph, on The Imam of the Christians: The World of Dionysius of Tel-Mahre, 750-850., is forthcoming with Princeton University Press in January 2021.

Tickets and Booking: Tickets: £75 professionals | £45 students, AKU alumni and staff.

*The course will be delivered via Zoom. Readings and further details will be provided later upon registration.

*This course will not be recorded.