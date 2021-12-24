This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Muslims Israel Dialogue Summit 2021
Mideast Streets
Muslims
Israel
dialogue

Muslims Israel Dialogue Summit 2021

The Media Line Staff
12/24/2021

Tue, Dec 28, 2021 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Annual Muslims Israel Dialogue Summit in New York City

About this event

To friends, colleagues and fellow peacemakers,

As we approach the annual Muslims Israel Dialogue Summit of 2021 on December 28, 2021, we’re cordially inviting you to the virtual summit. We will resume our physical summits post-pandemic. We also thought it would be helpful to you to be reminded of our dialogue principal positions concerning the Holy Land affairs as follow:

  1. That Israel, like all other nations, is entitled to its national security and public safety from its neighbors.
  2. That Palestinians, like all other people, are entitled to their independent and thriving nation free of interference from its neighbors.
  3. That Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt must be willing to borders adjustments to help facilitate a two-state co-existence for their brethren neighbors.
  4. That the objective of one side eliminating the other is an unachievable genocidal fantasy.
  5. That the following facts are to be considered in relative to our firmly held positions between Israel and Palestine:
    1. United Nations: 192 nations
    2. Organization of Islamic Cooperation: 57 nations
    3. C) Arab League: 22 nations
    4. D) Jewish World: 1 nation

#muslimsisraeldialogue

