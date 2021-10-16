Americans need to understand the Middle East
‘My Life in Art’ A webinar with Omid Constantin Djalili Stanislavsky
Mideast Streets
comedy
Iranian
United Kingdom

‘My Life in Art’ A webinar with Omid Constantin Djalili Stanislavsky

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2021

Mon, 18 Oct 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A webinar with the British-Iranian father of ethnic comedy for his fans and aspiring artists.

About this event

According to his website, Omid Djalili is “an actor/comedian who spends most of his time trying to keep his weight down by yoyo dieting and playing football in West London still hoping to get spotted by Brentford Football Club.”

Djalili first began to attract comedy fans in 1995 by pioneering ethnic comical performances that not only made audiences laugh, but also made them think about our collective reality.

Since then, he has performed for millions around the planet. Alongside his standup career, he has starred in some of the biggest box office hits of all time, starting with The Gladiator and The Mummy, and including Spy Game, Notting Hill, Sex and the City 2, Pirates of the Caribbean, Over the Hedge, The Infidel and Casanova.

He is no stranger to TV comedies, including Whoopi Goldberg’s NBC sitcom, Whoopi, and two series of his own, Omid Djalili Show on BBC. He is currently the host of ITV quiz show, Winning Combination.

Omid will be discussing the highs and lows of his life and career during this webinar.

To book your ticket for his upcoming tour and more, see his site at: www.omidnoagenda.com

To donate to Persia Scholarship Fund in support of students of Iranian descent, please see: www.persia.education/donate

