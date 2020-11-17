Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

My Mizrahi Story: A Panel of Mizrahi Voices
Mideast Streets
Mizrahi Jews

My Mizrahi Story: A Panel of Mizrahi Voices

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2020

November 18, 2020, 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

As part of Mizrahi Heritage Month in November, join us for an informative and timely panel on what it means to celebrate Mizrahi identity within the Jewish community. In partnership with Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA), we will be discussing important aspects of Mizrahi history, culture, and identity that help us elevate these important voices within the Jewish community.

