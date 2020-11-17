My Mizrahi Story: A Panel of Mizrahi Voices

November 18, 2020, 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

As part of Mizrahi Heritage Month in November, join us for an informative and timely panel on what it means to celebrate Mizrahi identity within the Jewish community. In partnership with Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA), we will be discussing important aspects of Mizrahi history, culture, and identity that help us elevate these important voices within the Jewish community.