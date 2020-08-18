Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dr. Zuhdi Jasser speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, National Harbor, Maryland. February 22, 2018. (Gage Skidmore)
Mideast Streets
Islam
reform
Islamism

My Story: The Making of an Anti-Islamist Muslim

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2020

Date and time: Friday, August 21, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Click here to join just before 1 pm EDT.

By phone: +1 6465588656,,875 8733 0616 #,,230941#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser is the son of Syrian immigrants who fled Ba’athist oppression in 1966. He is a former US Navy lieutenant commander, a physician, and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, a Phoenix-based counter-Islamism think tank. He is also a co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement (MRM). He served from 2012 to 2016 as vice-chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government position. Dr. Jasser wrote A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save his Faith (Simon and Schuster) and hosts a weekly podcast, Reform This! He tweets at @DrZuhdiJasser.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.