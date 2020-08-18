My Story: The Making of an Anti-Islamist Muslim

Date and time: Friday, August 21, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Click here to join just before 1 pm EDT.

By phone: +1 6465588656,,875 8733 0616 #,,230941#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser is the son of Syrian immigrants who fled Ba’athist oppression in 1966. He is a former US Navy lieutenant commander, a physician, and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, a Phoenix-based counter-Islamism think tank. He is also a co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement (MRM). He served from 2012 to 2016 as vice-chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government position. Dr. Jasser wrote A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save his Faith (Simon and Schuster) and hosts a weekly podcast, Reform This! He tweets at @DrZuhdiJasser.