Myths in the Archaeology of Jerusalem
Date and time: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 8 to 10:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
8 pm (Israel Time) Hebrew-language presentations:
- Welcome Notes by Dr. David Ilan | Hebrew Union College Jerusalem, head of Nelson Glueck School of Biblical Archaeology
- Dr. Eyal Meiron: The Search for the Treasures of the Jerusalem’s Temple: Between Imagination and Academic Research
- Dr. David Gurevich (Bar-Ilan University): The High-Level Aqueduct and the Serpent’s Pool: Notes on Two Myths in Jerusalem’s Studies
- Discussion
9:15 pm (Israel Time) English-language presentations:
- Prof. David M. Jacobson (King’s College, London): “The Temple or the Tomb”: How James Fergusson Spurred the Exploration of Jerusalem
- Prof. Shimon Gibson (University of North Carolina at Charlotte): Breaking a Myth: The Romans in 70 CE Did Not Collapse the Western Temple Mount Wall; It Was the Earthquake of 363 CE
- Discussion
The event is free of charge. However, your voluntary support would assist the organizers to cover expenses and offer compensation to the speakers. Thank you.