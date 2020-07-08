Myths in the Archaeology of Jerusalem

Date and time: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 8 to 10:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

8 pm (Israel Time) Hebrew-language presentations:

Welcome Notes by Dr. David Ilan | Hebrew Union College Jerusalem, head of Nelson Glueck School of Biblical Archaeology

Dr. Eyal Meiron: The Search for the Treasures of the Jerusalem’s Temple: Between Imagination and Academic Research

Dr. David Gurevich (Bar-Ilan University): The High-Level Aqueduct and the Serpent’s Pool: Notes on Two Myths in Jerusalem’s Studies

Discussion

9:15 pm (Israel Time) English-language presentations:

Prof. David M. Jacobson (King’s College, London): “The Temple or the Tomb”: How James Fergusson Spurred the Exploration of Jerusalem

Prof. Shimon Gibson (University of North Carolina at Charlotte): Breaking a Myth: The Romans in 70 CE Did Not Collapse the Western Temple Mount Wall; It Was the Earthquake of 363 CE

Discussion

The event is free of charge. However, your voluntary support would assist the organizers to cover expenses and offer compensation to the speakers. Thank you.