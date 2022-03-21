The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Naomi Shihab Nye Online Workshop: I’m Packed! From Oman to Michigan
Mideast Streets
Book
Author
writing
Oman
United States
Michigan

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2022

Tue, Mar 22, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

In this writing workshop, grandparents and grandchildren, families of all sorts,and even just you can get together and write about “home.”

About this event

About the Workshop:

What is Home? To some it might look like a house with a metal roof. Some might see a kitchen with food cooking, while others might think about a place where they used to live. Whatever the answer – home is essential to the many ways we see ourselves. In this writing workshop, grandparents and grandchildren, families of all sorts, friends and even just you can get together and write about what home means to you. Naomi’s new book The Turtle of Michigan (sequel to Turtle of Oman) will guide the writing prompts, including the opportunity to share if you choose.

The book is included with the workshop!

About the Book:

Award-winning author Naomi Shihab Nye’s highly anticipated sequel to The Turtle of Oman explores immigration, family, and what it means to feel at home. Carrying a suitcase and memories of Oman, Aref experiences the excitement and nervousness that accompanies moving to a new home. The Turtle of Michigan is a great choice for reading aloud and a must-have for younger middle grade readers.

One Tuesday: March 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST ONLINE

About the Author:

Naomi Shihab Nye is the current U.S. Young People’s Poet Laureate, anthologist and the acclaimed author of Habibi: A Novel and Sitti’s Secrets, a picture book, which was based on her own experiences visiting her beloved Sitti in Palestine. Her book 19 Varieties of Gazelle: Poems of the Middle East was a finalist for the National Book Award. She has taught writing and worked in schools all over the world, including in Muscat, Oman. She lives in San Antonio, Texas.

