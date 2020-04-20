National Arab American Heritage Month Commemoration

Date and time: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Register here.

A salute to Arab American heritage, including public officials, Arab Americans on the frontline of COVID-19, and live musical performances.

On Sunday, April 26, 5-6 pm EDT, join us for this special online event as we commemorate National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM ) from the nation’s capital. The admission to this event is at no cost; however, any donations received will be directed to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Each year during the month of April, the Arab America Foundation and organizations across the country formally recognize the contributions of Arab Americans. However, this April, we find ourselves amidst the coronavirus crisis; therefore, during this event, we will honor Arab Americans on the frontlines in the fields of public service, medicine, law enforcement, restaurants, and grocery businesses. (Please send us your recommendations of such individuals and organizations to info@arabamerica.com)

The Arab America Foundation has formed a national advisory committee of over 70 Arab Americans from over 25 states to coordinate NAAHM. The committee is currently identifying Arab Americans who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition, they provide content, gather proclamations, and disseminate online educational and cultural materials.

Confirmed guests to date:

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-8)

At this online event you will:

Hear from members of Congress and Arab American opinion leaders

Meet Arab Americans who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Listen to live traditional Arab music reflecting the Arab culture

The Arab America Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit, non-sectarian, educational organization that promotes: the Arab American heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab American identity and culture, and connects Arab Americans on a professional and social level. The organization is sustained by Donors and through its Cousins membership initiative. To become a Donor or a Cousin, click here.

See the proclamations received from State Governors for National Arab American Heritage Month in April 2020:

Proclamations Received to Date

See video from last year’s event:

https://vimeo.com/334921550

EVENT LINK WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON FROM CISCO WEBEX