Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
National Security, Fake News, and Strategic Communications in the Digital Era
Mideast Streets
Security
fake news

National Security, Fake News, and Strategic Communications in the Digital Era

The Media Line Staff
11/05/2020

Dates: November 12 and 19, 2020

Register here.

The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) cordially invites you to the second annual international conference of the Lipkin-Shahak Program on National Security and Democracy in an Era of-Truth and Fake News.

The event will be held on 2 separate dates – November 12 and November 19, 2020 – and will be broadcast live on the INSS website and on the Institute’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

12 November 2020 (with KCSC)

15:45 Fireside chat with Michael Rich, president of the RAND Corporation | in English

16:00 Panel – Disinformation in 2020: Actors, Threats and Solutions | in English

Chair: Brigadier General (Ret.) Itai Brun, Deputy Director, Research and Analysis VP, INSS

Speakers:

  • Yochai Benkler, Berkman Professor of Entrepreneurial Legal Studies at Harvard Law School
  • Nina Jankowicz, Fellow at Wilson Center and author of ‘How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict’
  • Ofer Fridman, Lecturer in War Studies, and the Director of Operations, King’s Centre for Strategic Communications (KCSC).
  • Aengus Bridgman, Political behaviour researcher, research fellow at the Center for the Study of Democratic Citizenship
  • Tehila Shwartz Altshuler, Senior Fellow and Head of the Democracy in the Information Age Project at IDI
  • Alicia Wanless, Director of the Partnership for Countering Influence Operations at the Carnegie Endowment for international peace
  • Ohad Zaidenberg, CTI League Founder and Executive, Lead Cyber Intelligence Researcher at ClearSky
  • Noam Manella, Social networks consciousness researcher, speaker, MBA lecturer and author
  • William Marcelino, Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist and Professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School

18:00 Memory Construction and Strategic Communications | in English

Chair: Dr. Neville Bolt, Director, KCSC.

Speakers:

  • Elīna Lange-Ionatamišvili, Senior Expert, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (NATO StratCom CoE), Riga, Latvia.
  • Dr .Vinicius Mariano de Carvalho, Director, Brazil Institute, King’s College London.
  • Dr .Vera Michlin-Shapir, Institute of Modern Russia (IMR).
  • Dr. Andrea Ellner, Lecturer in Defence Studies, King’s College London.
  • Prof. Gad Yair – The Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Hebrew University

19 November 2020

15:45 Fireside chat with Dror Shalom, former Head of Analysis Division, Israeli Military Intelligence, IDF | in Hebrew

16:00 Panel – How to Detect Fake News? Tools and Methods for Spotting Lies | in Hebrew

18:00 Panel – The New Superpowers: Tech Giants as National Security Players | in English

The Institute for National Security Studies launches and engages in innovative, relevant, high-quality research that shapes the public discourse of issues on Israel’s national security agenda, and provides policy analysis and recommendations to decision-makers, public leaders, and the strategic community, both in Israel and abroad. As part of its mission, it is committed to encourage new ways of thinking and expand the traditional contours of establishment analysis.

Contact Info

40 Haim Levanon St., Tel Aviv, 6997556, Israel

Tel: 03-640-0400

Fax: 03-744-7590

Email: info@inss.org.il

PR: pr@inss.org.il

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.