Navigating Digital Transformation in the Sports Industry: A New Ball Game!

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 19:00 – 20:30 Central European Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

As with all industries, digital technologies are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth in the sports industry, drawing fans closer through innovative and customized experiences and offering athletes insights for better training and better results. Technology in sports affects the fans’ experience, broadens the content reach and engages sponsors, generating new business revenues. To capitalize on this opportunity, however, digital technologies will need to be embedded in every aspect of the business, transforming people, processes, and technology. How did this evolution start and what are the future implications for the industry?

Join the Digital Arabia Network for an interesting talk around this topic on Wednesday, 11th November 2020 with

Mounir Zok, CEO of N3XT Sports

Timothy Johnston, Product Owner in Dimension Data (MEA) IW Practice – Enterprise Mobility Projects & Consulting

Kamel Semakieh, Founder & CEO of IN2

The session will be moderated by Eva Aouad Turk, DAN Steering Committee for Lebanon and Founding Partner of Sport Evasion.

Do you want to engage in a discussion with the Digital Arabia Network?

Then stay with us after the panel! Discuss with us the future of the sports industry in the MENA region (in Arabic language) with our fitness expert Sherif Kotb, who will talk about the situation in Egypt. We will touch upon issues like e-mobility and digital formats that trainers and fitness experts are using to reach their clients.

Please note the different time zones for the event:

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (CET: Germany, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia)

8:00 pm – 9:30 pm (Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan)

The event will be hosted on zoom. Upon registering via Eventbrite, you will receive a link that leads you to our session on the day of the event (11.11.2020).

Or you can follow our event LIVE on our Facebook page.