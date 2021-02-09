Navigating Traditional Roles and Modern Demands: Iranian Jewish Women Today

Tue, Feb 9, 2021, 10 to 11 am Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Instructor: Saba Soomekh

Today Iranian Jewish women are constantly juggling social demands, community expectations and contemporary life.

Join Saba Soomekh to explore the lives, histories, challenges and opportunities of Iranian Jewish women, from the time of the Pahlavi Dynasty to emigration to Los Angeles.

By exploring the differences between first- and second-generation women, hybrid-identities, tradition vs. modernity our learnings will help enable us to reconcile living in both secular American society and an insular Jewish community.