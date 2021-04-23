Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.



“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Necessary Sins: Mona Eltahawy and Leila Slimani
Mideast Streets
feminism
Morocco

Necessary Sins: Mona Eltahawy and Leila Slimani

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2021

Sat, 24 Apr 2021 18:30 - 19:30 Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (€0 to €15) here.

Two of the foremost commentators on feminism and the Arab and Muslim worlds come together for what promises to be an electrifying conversation

About this Event

With the support of the French Embassy in Ireland.

Two of the foremost commentators on feminism and the Arab and Muslim worlds come together for what promises to be an electrifying conversation.

A lifelong political commentator and activist, Mona Eltahawy’s The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls is a call to arms for feminists across the world. Unflinching in its analysis of patriarchal violence, the book is bold and uncompromising, laying out a manifesto on how women and girls are compelled away from the very qualities that comprise their most powerful tools for liberation.

In contemporary Morocco, adultery, abortion, homosexuality, sex work and all non-marital sexual relationships are criminalized, often in the same legislative language of the French colonial occupation, and women face the harshest punishments of all. Leila Slimani’s Sex and Lies confront these intimate demons with a series of vivid, often harrowing testimonies from Moroccan women, and her own passionate and sensitive analyses.

Eltahawy is a feminist author whose writing and activism have earned her plaudits across the world. Her books, Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution and The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, have been translated into over a dozen languages.

Beside her career as a journalist and commentator, Slimani is a celebrated novelist, and was the first Moroccan woman to win France’s most prestigious literary prize, the Prix Goncourt.

This is a pre-recorded event. It will not have a Q&A.

Access options: This event will have closed captions.

