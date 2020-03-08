Donate
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
New York

Never Go Back: Protecting Afghan Women’s Rights in Peace Efforts

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2020

Join us for a side event of the 2020 UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), “Never Go Back: Protecting Women’s Rights During & After Taliban Negotiations,” on March 16, from 12:30 to 2 pm at Salvation Army Auditorium, 221 E 52nd St, New York, NY, to hear from women on the frontlines advocating to preserve and expand the substantial gains Afghan women and girls have made since 2001. This high-level panel will share their insights on efforts to amplify women’s voices at the negotiating table of Afghanistan’s peace process and recommendations for next steps.

Panelists include:

  • H.E. Adela Raz, ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations
  • Farahnaz Frotan, founder, #MyRedLine campaign, and Kabul-based journalist
  • Najia Nasim, executive director, Women for Afghan Women
  • Murwarid Ziayee, senior director, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan
  • Dr. Lauryn Oates, executive director, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, moderator

To RSVP, contact megan@womenforafghanwomen.org

