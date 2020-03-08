Never Go Back: Protecting Afghan Women’s Rights in Peace Efforts

Join us for a side event of the 2020 UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), “Never Go Back: Protecting Women’s Rights During & After Taliban Negotiations,” on March 16, from 12:30 to 2 pm at Salvation Army Auditorium, 221 E 52nd St, New York, NY, to hear from women on the frontlines advocating to preserve and expand the substantial gains Afghan women and girls have made since 2001. This high-level panel will share their insights on efforts to amplify women’s voices at the negotiating table of Afghanistan’s peace process and recommendations for next steps.

Panelists include:

H.E. Adela Raz, ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations

Farahnaz Frotan, founder, #MyRedLine campaign, and Kabul-based journalist

Najia Nasim, executive director, Women for Afghan Women

Murwarid Ziayee, senior director, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan

Dr. Lauryn Oates, executive director, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, moderator

To RSVP, contact megan@womenforafghanwomen.org