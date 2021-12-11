New Insights into Akhenaten’s Great Aten Temple with Barry Kemp

Sun, Dec 12, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

One of the most respected Egyptian archaeologists in the field today shares his latest ideas and findings after 40 years at Amarna.

A very special Ancient Egypt Alive Fundraising event with archaeologist Barry Kemp, director of the Amarna Project. Help us support temple restoration work on the Great Aten Temple (All monies go to the Amarna Trust).

Barry John Kemp, CBE, FBA is an English archaeologist and Egyptologist. He is Professor Emeritus of Egyptology at the University of Cambridge and director of excavations at Amarna in Egypt since 1977. His widely renowned book Ancient Egypt: Anatomy of a Civilisation is a core text of Egyptology and many Ancient History courses.

He is not only a pre-eminent scholar and professor but a world authority on the Amarna period and one of the most revered Egyptian archaeologists working in the field today.

2021 marks his team’s 9th year of work at the Great Aten Temple. Over this past decade of excavations, he has pieced together the story of this remarkable temple of Akhenaten and Nefertiti.

What was in Akhenaten’s mind? How did the common people engage in rituals at the temple? Did Nefertiti really rule? In this revealing live talk, Professor Kemp will share his latest perspectives and up-to-the-minute findings on the Great Temple of the Aten, and the Amarna period.

Monies raised for this talk go directly to the Amarna Trust to fund the Great Aten Temple Project.