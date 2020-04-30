New Israel Fund Film Club: The Oslo Diaries

Watch the film at your own convenience: Stream on Vimeo or HBO (requires subscription)

Post-film: Join the Zoom discussion with director Mor Loushy and VP for Public Engagement Libby Lenkinski

Date and time: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)/12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

The year is 1992, and Israeli-Palestinian relations are at an all-time low. In an attempt to stop the bloodshed, a small group of Israelis and Palestinians meet in Oslo – secretly and against the law. Only the negotiators’ diaries chronicle the unsanctioned meetings that changed the Middle East forever.

Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan are award-winning Israeli directors. Among their films: Censored Voices (2015) premiered at Sundance Film Festival and screened at Berlinale, BFI – London & IDFA and theatrically released worldwide. It has won the Israeli Oscars & Best Film at the Israeli Documentary awards. The Oslo Diaries (2018) premiered in Sundance, Hotdocs, and was sold for US distribution to HBO and was nominated for Emmy, and The Devil Next Door, a Netflix original series.