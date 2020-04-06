Donate
New Israel Fund: The Day After Corona

The Media Line Staff
04/06/2020

The New Israel Fund will host a webinar on the subject: the day after corona. The online meeting is open to all, and will take place on Monday, April 6, at 9 pm Israel time. The host is Fida Nara Tabony, co-director of the Mahapach-Taghir organization.

How should we prepare for the day after – with what vision should we emerge from this crisis?

What are the most important lessons from the coronavirus? What political, economic, social, and cultural premises do we need to rethink in the aftermath of the crisis?

Will the countries of the world take the opportunity to strengthen their ties or will we witness another wave of nationalism and segregation?

What can be learned from dealing with the coronavirus about the world’s ability to combine forces in the face of significant crises, and what can be learned about the human spirit during the crisis?

