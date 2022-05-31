New Opportunities on Trade and Investment in Tunisia and British Columbia

Tue, May 31, 2022 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us to learn more about the trade & investment opportunities and the new regulations promoting business in Tunisia & Canada.

About this event

Overview

Trade relations between Canada and Tunisia are expanding and Canada is determined to pursue new opportunities to strengthen trade ties between the two countries and expand bilateral investments. Tunisia presents valuable business opportunities for Canada in the sectors of agriculture, education, information and communications technology, recruitment of skilled workers and aerospace.

In 2021, the two-way merchandise trade totaled CAD $ 280.8 million. Canadian exports were $ 109.1 million, and imports were $ 171.7 million. The main commodities exported by Canada to Tunisia were grains and textile articles, and the main Canadian imports from Tunisia were olive oil, dates, and machinery. In 2020, Canadian direct investments in Tunisia amounted to $ 71 million.

Objectives

Provide an overview of the trade & investment opportunities, and top sectors for success.

Provide companies with an overview of the trade & investment regulations in Tunisia that have been implemented to attract trade & investment into the country.

Discuss the means of enhancing ties of business between the economic actors in Tunisia and British Columbia.

Audience Profile

This event is of interest to all companies with investment or export/import activities in the following sectors (non-exclusive):