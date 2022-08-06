New Third World Presents: Launch Party for Unceded Land by Issam Zineh

Sat, Aug 20, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Featuring George Abraham, Ruth Awad, Carolina Ebeid, Adele Elise Williams, and Issam Zineh.

About this event

Join us for a poetry reading and virtual celebration of highly anticipated debut collection from poet and scientist Issam Zineh – Unceded Land (Trio House Press, 2022) Saturday, August 20 at 1pn Eastern

Featuring readings by George Abraham, Ruth Awad, Carolina Ebeid, Adele Elise Williams, and Issam Zineh.

Hosted by the New Third World Reading Series

This event is funded in part by Poets & Writers through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

Issam Zineh’s debut collection Unceded Land is a lyrical marvel, tracing the lines of intimacy, loss, and colonial legacy. With an eye that wanders from the subtly beautiful to the crushingly blunt, his poetry seeks out the “primordial egg within us,” the truths that are “traded in broken bones.” Zineh’s capturing of the romantic and violent, the personal and the political, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to plumbing the depths of emotion that lie in psychological and physical territories alike. Unceded Land bridges the gap between the mind and the world, daring the reader to journey further into its depths.

Publication date: July 1, 2022

Order ‘Unceded Land’

Issam Zineh (he/him) is a Palestinian American writer and scientist. He is the author of Unceded Land (Trio House Press), which was an Editors’ Selection and finalist for the Trio Award for first or second book, and the chapbook The Moment of Greatest Alienation (Ethel, 2021). His poems appear in AGNI, Guernica, Gulf Coast, Pleiades, Tahoma Literary Review, The Rumpus, and elsewhere.

Find more of his work here

George Abraham (they/he) is a Palestinian American poet, writer, performance artist, and engineer who was born and raised on unceded Timucuan lands (Jacksonville, FL). Their debut poetry collection Birthright (Button Poetry, 2020) won the Arab American Book Award and the Big Other Book Award, and was a Lambda Literary Award finalist. He is a board member for the Radius of Arab American Writers, and recipient of fellowships from The Arab American National Museum, The Boston Foundation, and Kundiman. They are currently a Litowitz MFA+MA Candidate in poetry at Northwestern University.

Find more of their work here

Ruth Awad (she/her) is a Lebanese American poet, a 2021 NEA Poetry fellow, and the author of Set to Music a Wildfire (Southern Indiana Review Press, 2017), winner of the 2016 Michael Waters Poetry Prize and the 2018 Ohioana Book Award for Poetry. Alongside Rachel Mennies, she is the co-editor of The Familiar Wild: On Dogs and Poetry (Sundress Publications, 2020). She is the recipient of a 2020 and 2016 Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award, and she won the 2013 and 2012 Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Prize and the 2011 Copper Nickel Poetry Contest. Her work appears in Poetry magazine, Poem-a-Day, The Believer, The New Republic, Pleiades, The Missouri Review, The Rumpus, and elsewhere.

Find more of her work here

Carolina Ebeid (she/her) is a multimedia poet interested in the cross-sections of video art and hybrid texts. Her first book You Ask Me to Talk About the Interior was published by Noemi Press as part of the Akrilica Series, and selected as one of ten best debuts by Poets & Writers. Her work has been supported by the Stadler Center for Poetry at Bucknell University, Bread Loaf, CantoMundo, a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, as well as a residency fellowship from the Lannan Foundation. She is on faculty at the Mile-High MFA at Regis University, and Lighthouse Writer’s Workshop in Denver where she co-directs The Poetry Collective. A longtime editor, she currently edits poetry at The Rumpus, as well as the multimedia zine Visible Binary.

Find more of her work here

Adele Elise Williams (she/her) is a writer, editor and educator. She is the winner of the 2019 Emily Morrison Poetry Prize and 2022 Inprint Donald Barthelme Prize for Poetry as well as the recipient of fellowships from UCROSS, Inprint, and Hindman Settlement School. Her work can be found or is forthcoming in Gulf Coast, The Florida Review, Guernica, Cream City Review, Split Lip, The Adroit Journal, Quarterly West, Beloit Poetry Journal, and elsewhere.

Find more of her work here

How will this work?

Accessibility: Closed-captioning in English will be available during the event.

