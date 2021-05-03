Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
New Tunisia, New Opportunities

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2021

Wed, May 5, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

This webinar will highlight trade & investment opportunities, new policies to attract FDI and Canadian successes in Tunisia.

About this Event

Trade relations between Canada and Tunisia are expanding and Canada is determined to pursue new opportunities to strengthen trade ties between the two countries and expand bilateral investments. Tunisia presents valuable business opportunities for Canada in the sectors of agriculture, education, information and communications technology, and aerospace.

Canada and Tunisia have started negotiations with a view to concluding an Agreement on the promotion and protection of foreign investments and a Social Security Convention. In 2019, the two-way merchandise trade totaled CAD $ 239 million. Canadian exports were $ 98 million and imports were $ 141.5 million. The main commodities exported by Canada to Tunisia were grains and textile articles, and the main Canadian imports from Tunisia were olive oil, salt and dates. In 2019, Canadian direct investments in Tunisia amounted to $ 57 million.

