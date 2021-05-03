New Tunisia, New Opportunities

Wed, May 5, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

This webinar will highlight trade & investment opportunities, new policies to attract FDI and Canadian successes in Tunisia.

Trade relations between Canada and Tunisia are expanding and Canada is determined to pursue new opportunities to strengthen trade ties between the two countries and expand bilateral investments. Tunisia presents valuable business opportunities for Canada in the sectors of agriculture, education, information and communications technology, and aerospace.

Canada and Tunisia have started negotiations with a view to concluding an Agreement on the promotion and protection of foreign investments and a Social Security Convention. In 2019, the two-way merchandise trade totaled CAD $ 239 million. Canadian exports were $ 98 million and imports were $ 141.5 million. The main commodities exported by Canada to Tunisia were grains and textile articles, and the main Canadian imports from Tunisia were olive oil, salt and dates. In 2019, Canadian direct investments in Tunisia amounted to $ 57 million.

