New Year’s Eve. 2022 Wadi Rum
Mideast Streets
New Year
Jordan

New Year’s Eve. 2022 Wadi Rum

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2021

Fri, Dec 31, 2021 10:00 AM - Sat, Jan 1, 2022 6:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Location: Art Camp Wadi Rum, Wadi rum, Wadi Rum, محافظة العقبة 77110, Jordan

View Map

New year’s Eve is coming and it’s time to celebrate and enjoy the last moments in the year Let’s start fresh enjoy food, drinks & dancing…

About this event

New year’s Eve is coming and it’s time to celebrate and enjoy the last moments in the year

Let’s start fresh enjoy food, drinks & dancing all night with our Local talented DJs in the middle of the desert.

*DJ Gudae*

All the way from the land of Mesopotamia DJ Gudae will make sure you ring 2022 with some fine tunes (R&B/Hip-Hop, Reggaeton, Afro, Top hits) from the 90’s to the present.

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/gudae

*Zaid*

was heavily influenced by the art, culture and music from all scenes and genres. Zaid was instantly attracted to the rhythm and played in the last 4 Sand Rave and other events until he become a resident DJ with Art House he’s also DJing and in many famous Clubs in Amman. and what special about him that he in love with techno but started playing commercial and he will mixing and making your night special.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/zaid-al-khudari

Date: 31st Dec. 2021 to 1nd Jan. 2022

Price: 69JD

Includes:

1x dinner, 1x breakfast, Party, Transportation from Amman to Wadi and back

*Early Bird Ticket until the 28th Nov. only 55JOD*

Day 1 31st Dec. 2021

09:00 AM – Departure from Jabal Amman Second circle

3:00 PM- Arrival at camp (approx)

3:00 PM Jeep tour 2hr 10JD /per person, Sandboarding 7Jod & Camel ride 15JD / 1hr (optional)

Hike around the camp

6:30PM – Dinner Cooked underground (Zerb) & vegetarian food upon request (let us know)

07:00PM Enjoy the last moments of this year and dace all night.

Second day 1st Jan. 2022

10:00 AM Breakfast

11:00 AM Leave the camp to Wadi Rum village

11:30 -12:00 PM Departure to Amman

#WadiRum #desert #NYE2022

Get your ticket today

Use cash on delivery, transfer to Arab Bank, Bank al Etihad, or Capital Bank

** The accommodation tents up to 6 people per tent

Drinks will be available

Outside drinks are strictly prohibited by the camp

Couples & Groups event

Note: Wadi Rum entrance fee 1JD for Jordanian and 5JD for foreigners

Contact us for more information +962796621715

info@artcampjo.com

https://arthousejo.com

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
