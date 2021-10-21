Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
News in Time of Crisis: reporting on the occupation as Palestinian diaspora
Mideast Streets
Palestinian diaspora
Journalism

News in Time of Crisis: reporting on the occupation as Palestinian diaspora

The Media Line Staff
10/21/2021

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A conversation with Mustafa Abu Sneineh – journalist, poet and staff writer at Middle East Eye

About this event

Journalist, poet and staff writer at Middle East Eye, Mustafa Abu Sneineh joins us for a conversation about his experiences writing home as a Palestinian national in the UK, and the role of news media in times of international crisis. His first poetry book A Black Cloud at the End of the Line was published in Arabic in 2016. Abu Sneineh studied Law at Birzeit University, Palestine, before moving to London and studying for a Masters in Postcolonial Studies from Goldsmiths College, London. He now reports on events in Palestine for Middle East Eye.

To register, please go to: https://brookes.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MkIxYyxeSaWRCk_XQwXHLA

This talk takes place as part of the annual Creative Industries Research and Innovation Network (CIRIN) calendar at Oxford Brookes University. To learn more, please go to: https://www.brookes.ac.uk/research/creative-industries-research-and-innovation/

Image credit: Sandie Dodds / StAnza https://images.app.goo.gl/mzg5c9214fFADUC3A

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.