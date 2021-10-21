News in Time of Crisis: reporting on the occupation as Palestinian diaspora

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A conversation with Mustafa Abu Sneineh – journalist, poet and staff writer at Middle East Eye

About this event

Journalist, poet and staff writer at Middle East Eye, Mustafa Abu Sneineh joins us for a conversation about his experiences writing home as a Palestinian national in the UK, and the role of news media in times of international crisis. His first poetry book A Black Cloud at the End of the Line was published in Arabic in 2016. Abu Sneineh studied Law at Birzeit University, Palestine, before moving to London and studying for a Masters in Postcolonial Studies from Goldsmiths College, London. He now reports on events in Palestine for Middle East Eye.

This talk takes place as part of the annual Creative Industries Research and Innovation Network (CIRIN) calendar at Oxford Brookes University. To learn more, please go to: https://www.brookes.ac.uk/research/creative-industries-research-and-innovation/

Image credit: Sandie Dodds / StAnza https://images.app.goo.gl/mzg5c9214fFADUC3A