Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NGOs, Antisemitism, and the IHRA Working Definition
Mideast Streets

NGOs, Antisemitism, and the IHRA Working Definition

The Media Line Staff
02/27/2021

Sun, Feb 28, 2021, 12 noon Eastern Standard Time

Register here.

Many of the NGOs that claim to promote human rights and similar ethical norms have been notably reticent to include antisemitism on their agendas, reports and campaigns. In many cases, these groups have actively contributed to anti-Zionism (rejection of the legitimacy of a Jewish nation-state), and to demonization of Israel and its Jewish supporters. In addition, a number of influential NGOs, including many funded by the EU, individual European governments and the United Nations, are actively campaigning to delegitimize the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. In this webinar, we will describe and analyze these processes, the underlying factors that explain this behavior, and the contradictions between the declaratory positions of the funders endorsing the IHRA definition, and the funding processes.

Prof. Gerald Steinberg is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and Cornell University, and has lived in Israel since 1982. He is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Bar Ilan University, and founder of NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute. His research focuses on Middle East diplomacy and strategy, the politics of international law and NGOs, and Israeli politics. Recent publications include: Menachem Begin and the Israel-Egypt Peace Process: Between Ideology and Realism (Indiana University Press), “NGOs, Human Rights, and Political Warfare in the Arab-Israel Conflict” and “The Role of International Legal and Justice Discourse in Promoting the New Antisemitism.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.