Night of the Living Golems

Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 2 to 3 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Join us in this thought-provoking session as we examine the history of the Golem in literature, with a nod to film and pop culture.

Note: This is a 1-day class taking place on Tuesday, 2/2/21 @ 2pm-3pm PST. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Cynthia Good

This renowned European legend about a terrifying creature, magically animated by a 16th-century rabbi to defend the Jewish ghetto, only to tragically run amok, retains its relevance and enduring fascination as a chilling cautionary tale about the dangers of mindless monstrosity and uncontrolled power. Or as a symbol of female strength, nurturing bonds and thrilling courage.

Join Cynthia Good for an entertaining and thought-provoking session, as we examine the history of the Golem, and ponder the reasons for its recurrence as a monster/protector figure in contemporary literature, with a nod to film and pop culture.

Cynthia will look at the Golem figure in the recent novels, The Golem and the Jinni, by Helene Wecker, The World That We Knew, by Alice Hoffman and the Governor Generals award-winning YA novel Sweep by Jonathan Auxier.