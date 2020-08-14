Nigunim for Peace and Togetherness

Date and time: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:15 am to Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($20-$60) here.

A class on the power of traditional Hasidic nigunim (wordless melodies) with Sruli Dresdner (Maine, USA) and Zach Mayer (Boston, MA)

From Sruli Dresdner’s extensive repertoire of Old World Hasidic melodies.

In this class, we focus on traditional Hasidic nigunim. Some are wordless and some incorporate text. Texts and transliterations will be provided. Zach Mayer will also bring some of his amazing original nigunim. This is the perfect class if you would like to center your day with meditative communal singing and/or to bring back some very special and authentic Hasidic pieces to your communities.

Participants are encouraged to share their favorite nigunim as well. Although this is a vocal workshop, instrumentalists will also get a lot out of this class.

More information: klezkanada.org.