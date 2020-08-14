Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
hasidim
music
Jews
peace

Nigunim for Peace and Togetherness

The Media Line Staff
08/14/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:15 am to Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($20-$60) here.

A class on the power of traditional Hasidic nigunim (wordless melodies) with Sruli Dresdner (Maine, USA) and Zach Mayer (Boston, MA)

From Sruli Dresdner’s extensive repertoire of Old World Hasidic melodies.

In this class, we focus on traditional Hasidic nigunim. Some are wordless and some incorporate text. Texts and transliterations will be provided. Zach Mayer will also bring some of his amazing original nigunim. This is the perfect class if you would like to center your day with meditative communal singing and/or to bring back some very special and authentic Hasidic pieces to your communities.

Participants are encouraged to share their favorite nigunim as well. Although this is a vocal workshop, instrumentalists will also get a lot out of this class.

More information: klezkanada.org.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.