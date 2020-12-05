You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
No Way to Gaza: Book Launch, Testimonies From the Egyptian Blockade
Mideast Streets
Gaza Strip
Book

No Way to Gaza: Book Launch, Testimonies From the Egyptian Blockade

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2020

Tue, 15 Dec 2020 18:00 - 19:30 GMT

Register here.

Join us for a book launch and testimonies from people who have crossed the war zone in the Sinai Penincula to reach for the Gaza Strip.

A group of Brazilian filmmakers attempt to reach the Gaza strip via Egypt. What was supposed to be an alternative route to the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing, which allows only accredited journalists and humanitarian organisations to pass, soon became a dangerous adventure into the depths of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s dictatorship and his controversial war on terror in the Sinai Peninsula. This chronicle, which gathers the group’s anectodes and adventures, also tells the story of Palestinians who risk everything to get to their homeland. It exposes an Egypt that, after the seed of its first democratic experiment was sown in 2011, has buried the voices of hope that once echoed from Tahrir Square in the days of the Arab Spring

THE EVENT

A lot has been said about the Israeli blockade of Gaza, but very little about the role of Egypt in sustaining it, alongside the constant human rights violations Palestinians are submitted to under the Egyptian army.

For many Palestinians who want to either enter or leave the Gaza strip, the Sinai route in Egypt is their only alternative. However, the Sinai is a war-torn zone with a complete media blackout, a completely militarised region where kidnappings, torture and extrajudicial killings has been widely reported by human rights organisations.

Join us for the book launch of Now Way to Gaza with testimonies from one of the authors and two Palestinians from Gaza who have crossed the Sinai route, followed by a debate.

SPEAKERS

Rodrigo D. E. Campos, co-author of the book, filmmaker, and PhD student at the University of York.

Eman Abusidu, Palestinian writer and Journalist @ Middle East Monitor and @TRT Arabic . She is member of the Syndicate of Brazilian Journalists ( FENAJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ ).

Andreas Salloha, student at Stockholm University.

DISCUSSANT

Dr. Jacob Eriksson, Lecturer in the Department of Politics, University of York

MEDIATOR

Lauren Avery, PhD student in Global Development at the University of York

