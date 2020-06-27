Donate
Non-Dilutive Grants, Investments Relevant for Wellness Tech Startups

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2020

Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join Welltech1 and Shomrat Shurtz, senior director of business development at Israel Innovation Authority, to learn more on non-dilutive grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

The most difficult task a startup has is to raise capital. Especially now during COVID and times of economic uncertainty the IIA’s government grants are here to promote the Israeli high-tech ecosystem.

Currently, one of the programs is Health-Tech Pilot Program.

Interested Israeli companies are invited to submit applications to pilot, test, adapt and optimize impactful healthcare-related technologies, services, and devices in a clinical environment at selected first-class hospitals around the world.

The goals of the collaboration are to stimulate transnational partnerships, accelerate the availability of medical innovations to the public, introduce Israeli health care technology to global markets, and advance the development of discoveries for the benefit of patients all over the world.

Successful applicant companies will receive funding directly from the Israel Innovation Authority, in addition to access to the partner hospital’s resources and expertise in clinical care, clinical studies, and R&D activities.

The Israel Innovation Authority is an independent publicly funded agency, that was created to provide a variety of practical tools and funding platforms aimed at effectively addressing the dynamic and changing needs of the local and international innovation ecosystems. This includes early-stage entrepreneurs, mature companies developing new products or manufacturing processes, academic groups seeking to transfer their ideas to the market, global corporations interested in collaborating with Israeli technology, Israeli companies seeking new markets abroad and traditional factories and plants seeking to incorporate innovative and advanced manufacturing into their businesses.

