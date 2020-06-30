Not Another COVID Webinar

Date and time: July 1, 3:30 to 4:30 pm; July 15, 11 am to 12 noon; July 29, 11 am to 12 noon; August 12, 11 am, to 12 noon, Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

A series of webinars on demystifying health care in the UK and surmounting its challenges … and nothing to do with COVID.

1st July, 13:30 BST / 15:30 IDT: The secret formula to getting digital health tech to market: Clinical evidence + Regulatory approval = Market entry. Hugh Harvey, Hardian Health

15th July, 9:00 BST / 11:00 IDT: Multiple ways to skin Schrodinger’s cat – navigating the weird and wonderful NHS rules on data protection. David Stone, Kaleidoscope Consultants

29th July, 9:00 BST / 11:00 IDT: Show Me the Money – Navigate the NHS Like a Pro. Sharon Steel, Pharmaceutical Resource Network Israel

12th August, 9:00 BST / 11:00 IDT: So you think you know product development? Welcome to medical devices. Danny Godfrey, eg technology

For four months the health care ecosystem has been inundated with COVID-related matters when the fact of the matter is that most healthtech startups are not addressing COVID and are not rushing to pivot towards COVID.

Yet, innovation in health care is a slow and long game and we get that – some companies have products finally ready for market entry after years of hard work, and many others are developing products that won’t be ready for several years, with hurdles to be overcome around product development, regulation, health care economics and more.

The UK’s National Health Service is the largest health care provider in the world and in the past few months has undergone drastic changes, opening up more to innovation and technology than ever before.

Simultaneously, startups are adjusting and adapting their strategies – those that were focused on the US are in no rush to jump on a plane, and Britain (just a two-hour time difference with excellent tea) is a more appealing target than ever before. Or, put another way: when the world is in a crisis you do business wherever.

UK Israel Tech Hub and its Dangoor Health Initiative have partnered with some of the UK’s leading health care consultancies – Hardian Health, Kaleidoscope Consultants, Pharmaceutical Resource Network and eg technology – each expert in their own domains, to bring you this carefully curated series to help demystify the UK and its wonderful National Health Service, focusing on getting back to business and not on COVID-19.

For more details on the content of each webinar, please visit our website.