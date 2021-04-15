Nowt But Verse with Amir Darwish

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 13:00 - 14:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Amir Darwish is Hannah Stone’s guest for Nowt but Verse on Friday 16th April.

Amir is a British Syrian poet & writer of Kurdish origin who lives in London. Born in Aleppo he came to Britain as an asylum seeker in 2003. He has a BA in history from Teesside University, an MA in International Relations of the Middle East from Durham University and an MA in creative and life writing from Goldsmiths University. Amir’s work has been published in the UK, USA, Pakistan, India, Finland, Turkey, Canada, Singapore & Mexico. His work is translated into Arabic, Bengali, Estonian, Finnish, Italian, Spanish and Turkish amongst other languages. Currently, he is a PhD candidate at Northampton University.

To book your place, register on the Eventbrite link here and you will be emailed a Zoom link to the event on Thursday 15th April at 5.30pm and again at 11.30am on Friday 16th. Booking closes at 11.00am. Please check your spam as well for the email if it doesn’t appear. This event will start at 1pm with around 40 minutes of conversation between the poets followed by 10 mins of questions from the audience with no open mic. We look forward to entertaining you with our conversation.

This is a free event with an option to donate with all proceeds going to the Leeds Library.

Future dates: Friday 21st May with Joe Williams