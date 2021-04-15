Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Nowt But Verse with Amir Darwish
Mideast Streets
poetry
Kurdish
Syria
Writers

Nowt But Verse with Amir Darwish

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2021

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 13:00 - 14:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Amir Darwish is Hannah Stone’s guest for Nowt but Verse on Friday 16th April.

Amir is a British Syrian poet & writer of Kurdish origin who lives in London. Born in Aleppo he came to Britain as an asylum seeker in 2003. He has a BA in history from Teesside University, an MA in International Relations of the Middle East from Durham University and an MA in creative and life writing from Goldsmiths University. Amir’s work has been published in the UK, USA, Pakistan, India, Finland, Turkey, Canada, Singapore & Mexico. His work is translated into Arabic, Bengali, Estonian, Finnish, Italian, Spanish and Turkish amongst other languages. Currently, he is a PhD candidate at Northampton University.

To book your place, register on the Eventbrite link here and you will be emailed a Zoom link to the event on Thursday 15th April at 5.30pm and again at 11.30am on Friday 16th. Booking closes at 11.00am. Please check your spam as well for the email if it doesn’t appear. This event will start at 1pm with around 40 minutes of conversation between the poets followed by 10 mins of questions from the audience with no open mic. We look forward to entertaining you with our conversation.

This is a free event with an option to donate with all proceeds going to the Leeds Library.

Future dates: Friday 21st May with Joe Williams

