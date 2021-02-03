This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Numerals and Their Alternatives in the Middle East and Europe: A Reckoning
Mideast Streets
numbers
math
Middle East
Europe

Numerals and Their Alternatives in the Middle East and Europe: A Reckoning

The Media Line Staff
02/03/2021

Thu, 4 Feb 2021, 6 to 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A talk by Dr Stephen Chrisomalis on numerals and their alternatives in the Middle East and Europe.

There is a common but mistaken belief that the history of numerical notations is a unilinear progression from simple to advanced and cumbersome to efficient. In the Western scholarly tradition, the Roman numerals are denigrated as a clumsy notation, abandoned because of their inefficiency in favour of the Indo-Arabic (Western) numerals. In the Middle East and South Asia, there is a similar consensus that the invention of decimal, place-value notation in India, then spread through the Middle East and from there into Europe, was an inevitable improvement over the Arabic abjad numerals or the Indian alphasyllabic numerals. Dr Stephen Chrisomalis shows in his book Reckonings: Numerals, Cognition, and History that these older notations were retained for centuries or even millennia after the introduction of decimal place-value numerals, not only for archaic or prestige functions, but for core functions like arithmetic and writing on scientific instruments. Decimal place-value notation was often resisted or seen as strange both in Europe and in the Islamic world. Understanding how and why one numeral system replaces another is never just a matter of comparing the structure of two systems, but also the social conditions that lead people to adopt new techniques and technologies.

Speaker

Stephen Chrisomalis is an Associate Professor of Anthropology at Wayne State University, Michigan, USA. Dr Chrisomalis is a linguistic anthropologist who specializes in the anthropology of mathematics and the interaction of language, cognition and culture. His four-field anthropological training includes work in cultural, cognitive, archaeological, and linguistic anthropology.

Join Online

Synchronous and interactive participation via Zoom and simultaneous livestreaming on AKU-ISMC’s Facebook page (@akuismclondon).

To join via Zoom, register in advance for this event by clicking here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.