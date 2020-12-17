NYC Majlis with Alymamah Rashed

Sat, Dec 19, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Majlis NY: Healing Series

Alymamah Rashed (b. 1996, Kuwait) is a Kuwaiti visual artist who investigates the discourse of her own body as a Muslima Cyborg, fluctuating between the East and the West. The Muslima Cyborg rests in a liminal spectacle that compartmentalizes the collective tangibility of the mind, the body, and the ornament.

Alymamah received her MFA in Fine Arts at Parsons School of Design in 2019 and her BFA in Fine Arts at The School of Visual Arts in 2016. She participated in various exhibitions in New York City including the Czech Center, Parsol Projects, and The New School. She was a fellow at the Professional Development Initiative Program sponsored by the National U.S-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Kuwait Ministry of Higher Education, Embassy of Kuwait, and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. Alymamah’s work has been published in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Vogue Arabia, The Visionary Project, and in 7 Days: Expanded Edition by AC Books.