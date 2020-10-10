NYC Majlis with Carl Gerges

Date and time: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

PLEASE NOTE: for Zoom information, please scroll to the bottom of the screen after registering for a ticket or to the bottom of the email. You will find the Zoom ID and Password there.

Carl Gerges, born in Beirut, Lebanon, is on a mission to improve the ‘look, sound and feel’ of the elements in our environment. Carl gained his B.Arch. from American University of Beirut in 2011 and worked for local and international firms while composing music during the founding years of Mashrou Leila. Gerges, the drummer of the band, has toured the United States, Europe and the Middle East with the band.

In 2017 he taught a graduate workshop in New York at the Hagop Kevorkian Institute for Near Eastern Studies at NYU. In early 2020 he launched Carl Gerges Architects after a decade of architectural ventures and overwhelming support from international professionals that included featuring his own home on the cover of AD Middle East, as well as many other positive media reviews. With a desire to remain in close connection with the new generation of architects and AUB, he served successively as a jury member in the Architecture school. He’s been an active member of the Arab Center of Architecture since 2019. His architectural work gained worldwide recognition and has been extensively published by the professional press in more than 12 countries.

A believer in creative vision regardless of the medium, Carl retains his passionate momentum for making magical contributions, both via musical performances and when leading his architecture studio. This boundless career path grants him the drive as well as freedom to express and reinvent himself, while striving to impact people’s lives on a sensual, practical and emotional levels.